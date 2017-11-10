Falconets Striker, Ajibade Sure of Victory Over Moroccans

By Dozzy Samuel Falconets star striker, Rashidat Ajibade is optimistic that Nigeria’s U-20 Women’s Football Team will defeat their Moroccan opponents when they come for the return leg match billed for next week in Benin City, Edo State.

Speaking in an interview in Lagos on the team’s arrival from Rabat, Morocco, Ajibade who scored the equalizer for her team in the first leg match at Salle-Rabat,said that she has doubt in her mind that Nigeria will not only defeat Morocco but go on to qualify for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup slated for France next year.

According to her”I am pretty sure that the Moroccans will be beaten in Benin City in the return leg match. They should not think of getting anything from the return leg in Nigeria. We (Falconets) knew that we did not play well in Morocco and have resolved to put in our best efforts to eliminate Morocco next week. By the special grace of God I will ensure that I play better than I did in Rabat”.

Ajibade who has scored five goals in the qualifying series so far was one of the few players who put up a decent performance in the first leg in Morocco last Sunday.

She is fast establishing herself as Falconets talisman by the way she has carried the hope of the junior national women’s football team so far.

She has scored a brace twice in the home and away games against Tanzanites of Tanzania in the first round. She scored in the 1-1 draw with Morocco in Rabat.