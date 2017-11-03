Falconets Arrive Rabat, Set For Evening Training

From Harry Awurumibe, Rabat After a long but smooth travel from Lagos aboard Royal Air Maroc flight, Nigeria’s women’s football team, Falconets arrived Morocco Friday, ahead of this weekend’ s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup African qualifier match against the Moroccan junior team.

The Nigerian delegation arrived King Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca a few minutes after 10 am local time to the warm embrace of the officials from the Nigeria Embassy in Rabat.

Also on the ground to receive the delegation were officials of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation who ensured that the contingent had everything easy at immigration post and other security check points.

The team of 18 players, coaching crew, backroom staff and the accompanying staff of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) who made the trip were later taken to Rabat.

On arrival at the very cool city of Rabat, the team checked into their reserved hotel and was expected to go out this evening for a light training.