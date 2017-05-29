FAAN commences implementation of the Executive Order

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Saleh Dunoma, has initiated the implementation of the Executive Order given by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Dunoma assured the Acting President of full compliance and has immediately put in place machinery to ensure a successful implementation of the Executive Order which he will supervise himself.

He said the importance of the Executive Order cannot be overemphasized, especially because it will strengthen the nation’s fight against terrorism, eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy that impedes business activities at our airports. He also added that, this will improve safety, security and passenger facilitation within and around the airport.

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo had early this month, issued an Executive Order aimed to “Ease Doing Business in Nigeria” Below is an excerpt:

1. There shall be no touting whatsoever by official or unofficial persons at any port in Nigeria. On duty staff shall be properly identified by uniform and official cards. Off duty staff shall stay away from the ports except with the express approval of the agency head. The FAAN Aviation Security (AVSEC) and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Security shall enforce this order.

2. All non-official staff shall be removed from the secured areas of airports. No official of FAAN, Immigration, security agency or Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) or any other agency is to meet any non-designated dignitary at any secure areas of the airport. The official approved list of dignitaries that have been pre-approved to be received by protocol officers shall be made available to AVSEC and other relevant agencies ahead of their arrival at the airport.

3. Any official caught soliciting or receiving bribes from passengers or other port users shall be subject to immediate removal from post and disciplinary as well as criminal proceedings in line with extant laws and regulations

Futhermore, Dunoma also urged passengers, airport users and the general public to cooperate with FAAN officials saddled to carry out this responsibility.

He made this remarks during a stakeholders forum held recently at the Press Centre of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja. The implementation of the executive order takes immediate effect.

