Explosion Kills 3 Suicide Bombers In Maiduguri

Three suspected suicide bombers have been killed after one of them detonated an explosive device by stationed fuel tankers early this morning (Friday) along Damboa Road Maiduguri, Borno state.

Two other fuel Tankers were also burnt as a result of the explosion.

The spokesperson to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) North-East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim disclosed that the bodies of the three suicide bombers have been evacuated by emergency workers.

According to him, “The fire has been brought under control while causality evacuation has been concluded.”

Prompt News recalls that the Boko Haram insurgents, though, largely decimated have been carrying out pockets attacks in the northeast.