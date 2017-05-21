Executive Orders: Osinbajo holds talks with stakeholders

The Buhari administration will drive the new executive orders signed last week vigorously in its determination to significantly transform the business environment and how government business is done in the country.

The Spokesperson of the Ag. President, Mr. Laolu Akande disclosed this in response to media inquiries and while giving an update to the press on the new orders signed last Thursday.

He said as part of measures to drive the reforms intended in the executive orders, an interactive event would hold in Abuja on Wednesday where the Ag. President would be discussing in particular, the executive orders on business environment and promoting “Made in Nigeria” products with a cross-section of middle level and senior public and civil servants.

“These are the people who will be directly responsible for the attainment of the objectives of the executive orders, so the Ag. President wants an opportunity to talk with them directly and also hear from them in person.”

While noting that the interactive forum would be opened for live coverage by a number of TV stations, and live streaming, Akande added that ensuring the effective implementation of the orders are critical for the overall prosperity of Nigerians and Nigeria.

Besides, as part of activities commemorating the Second year of the Buhari administration, Akande said next week on May 29, a presidential level Report Card event on the Social Investment Programmes of the Buhari presidency would be held at Aso Rock.

“Here at this national event, we shall be updating Nigerians on the progress so far attained, how we are addressing some challenges and how President Buhari’s Social Investment Programmes would be significantly expanded going forward,” Akande noted.

The SIPs are the N-Power, which selected and engaged 200,000 unemployed Nigerians graduates for a volunteer job programmers, the Conditional Cash Transfer being implemented now in 9 states, General Economic & Empowerment Programme, GEEP-a micro credit scheme that has given out almost 60,000 loans out already, and the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme, where 25 million meals have been served and over 1 million primary school pupils in at least seven states are being fed and over 11,000 cooks hired.

Regarding media inquiries on the progress of the report of the Presidential Investigative Panel, Akande urged for patience explaining that when time comes the outcome of the panel would be made manifestly public “and Nigerians would be satisfied.” He said the two suspended officials remain suspended.

