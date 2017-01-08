Ex-Niger Gov Kure dies, govt declares 3-day mourning

Niger State government has announced the death of the former governor of the State, Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure.

He died after a brief illness in a German Hospital in Germany on Sunday evening at the age of 61.

In a statement by the Hon Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa, in Minna on Sunday night, state government has declared a 3-day state-wide mourning.

It further stated that all flags should be at half mast through out the state through out the mourning period.

According to the Commissioner, the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has also declared a work free day on the day of the burial of the former governor to enable all Nigerlites accord the departed leader a befitting burial.

The statement expressed that the government will miss the wise counsel of the former governor, who despite political differences never fail to offer meaningful advice to the government.

The intervention of the former governor during the recent labour crisis in the state was not only legendary but showed him as an elder stateman, whose main concern was for the good, progress and unity of the state.

“Engineer Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure remain a leader who out of office showed concern for the development of the state. His statesmanship saw him jettisoning party affiliation when he personally intervened in the recent labour crisis in the state,” the statement concluded.