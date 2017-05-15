Ex- National SWAN Secretary, Richard Jideaka Loses Mum

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, FCT Chapter, on Monday condoled with former National Secretary General, Comrade Richard Jideaka, over the death of his mother Mrs Kate Jideaka.

She died on Sunday, a day set aside for Mother’s celebration in various churches of the world.

Mrs. Jideaka was said to have died after a protracted illness.

Chairman of SWAN, FCT Chapter, Comrade Kayode Adeniyi, in a condolence message to Mr. Jideaka, described the death of his mother who died two days to her birthday as painful even at 84.

While noting that the demise of a loved one always hurts, Comrade Adeniyi implored the family of Jideaka to bear the loss of their lovely mother who he said has gone to be with her maker.

“On behalf of the Sporting media especially from Abuja, I want to condole with our own and other members of his family for the loss of their loving mother.

“It’s a painful loss but we pray God to accept her soul even as he gives them the fortitude to bear the loss and mourn her peacefully. Every living being brought nothing to life and so we will leave nothing while departing.

Comrade Richard Jideaka is a practicing Journalist with Complete Sports Newspapers and a former Chairman of FCT SWAN.