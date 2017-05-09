Ex- HoS, Oronsaye discharged of N190m fraud charge

ABUJA – Paul Efiong Justice Olasumbo Goodluck of the High Court of FCT on Tuesday discharged a former Head of Service of Federation, Steve Oronsaye, of the seven-count charge brought against him by the Federal Government.

Prompt News Online reports that Oronsaye, was charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for offences bordering on alleged criminal breach of trust and diversion of N190 million between 2013 and 2014.

He was also alleged to have misused his position as the then Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In her ruling, Justice Olasumbo Goodluck, held that the no-case submission filed by the defendant raised issues with colouration of preliminary objection.

The judge also held that despite presence of copious evidence from some of the witnesses called by prosecution that Oronsaye collected money from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which was entrusted to him, the Court was unable to hold that he converted same to his personal use.

Justice Goodluck averred that the prosecution should have called one Sunday Odey, Personal Assistant to Orosanye and Friday Ololo, both of whom were withdrawing from the Access Bank, where he deposited the funds, to testify for it.

“I have looked through the case and I am unable to see any justifications for this case.

“No evidence has been laid on the allegation that he converted the fund of his committee for his personal use; no evidence has been laid that the defendant violated the extant law on financial regulation; no evidence to establish that the defendant was a public officer.

“The court of trial must have as matter of law discharged him because it has no business scouting for evidence that is nowhere to be found. This is not consistent with the adversary system of the ACJA.

“There is no need to proceed with the defence. The defendant is hereby discharged”, the trial Judge ruled. (FATF).

Oronsaye was alleged to have converted the N190 million to his personal use through the investment of the fund in Access Bank Plc for a period of 90 days at 9 and 12 percent interest rates “in violation of the extant financial regulations”.