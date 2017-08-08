Enyeama bangs phone on Senate President

By Fidelis Ebu

ABUJA – The former Super Eagles’ goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama’s manner of exit from the team has remained an issue for discussion among the top echelons in the country.

Chairman Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba was bitter when he said Enyeama bluffed him while trying to persuade him to come out of his pronounced retirement from the national team to salvage the Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifying games.

Senator Ogba said when it was evident that Enyeama was not ready to change his mind to return to the Super Eagles, “I went to the office of the Senate President and called him as usual so that the Senate president will join in persuading him to return to the Super Eagles.

“The moment I told him (Enyeama) that I was with the Senate president, he cut the call. I was surprise that Vincent Enyeama could behave that way.

“And since then he didn’t pick my calls again. That was how far I had done to bring back Vincent Enyeama to the Super Eagles”, Senator Obinna Ogba said.

Pointing out that the World Cup qualifier against South Africa was not what was expected from the Super Eagles, Ogba said all hands are now on deck to ensure that the forthcoming game against Cameroon would be a different one.

“The Super Eagles players are equal to the task. Without Nigeria, our players that scattered in different leagues would not have been there; and the World Cup is as important to us as it is important to them.

“We’re working hard to ensure that the mistake made against the qualifying game against South Africa is not repeated against Cameroon”, he added, pointing out that the country would pick the ticket to be at the World Cup finals.