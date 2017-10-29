Enugu Council Poll: NSCDC to deploy 300 personnel, others

ENUGU – The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it will deploy 300 of its personnel and other plain-cloth officers to ensure hitch-free local government election next Saturday in Enugu state.

The Commandant of NSCDC, Enugu State Command, Mr Steve Amoga, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Enugu.

NAN report that the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) has fixed Nov. 4 for the conduct of the election in the 17 council areas and 261 political wards of the state.

The planned exercise is for the chairmanship and councillorship positions.

Amoga also said that the command would deploy some of its vehicles to be mounted in strategic locations during the exercise.

He said that personnel of the corps would fortify all ENSIEC offices and collation centres as well as protect the commission’s key personnel.

“Apart from our deployment; the command will work in synergy with other sister security agencies.

“Our plain-cloth officers and men will be in all the nooks and crannies of the state to get first hand intelligence report about security development in all parts of the state.

“NSCDC is also going to ensure that all critical assets for the election are protected and secured before, during and after the council polls,’’ he said.

The commandant, however, warned trouble makers to stay away from venues of the election adding that the corps would arrest anyone found violating the electoral act, especially on the election day.

“We are ever ready, the command will not allow anyone or group of individuals cause violence or intimidate law abiding citizens that will come out to exercise their civic responsibility.

“Residents of the state should come out en masse and vote for the candidate of their choice without fear or favour.

“Officers and men of the command have been briefed not to allow anybody intimidate anyone try to do any form of manipulation at the polling booths.’’

Amoga, however, advised those that might stay back to see the vote counted to stay calm and be peaceful within the compulsory 200 metres away from the polling booths specified by the electoral law of the country.

NAN reports that the Chairman of ENSIEC, Dr Mike Ajogwu (SAN), has assured the people of his commission’s readiness for a successful conduct of the state council polls, come Saturday.