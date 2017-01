Emirates reiterates commitment to Nigerian employee

The head count in Nigeria is over 60 and not 10 as reported in the local media and attributed to an Emirates spokesperson:

“Emirates employs more than 130 Nigerian nationals across the Emirates group, of which over 60 are employed in Nigeria and not 10 as reported in some local media.

Emirates’ operation also supports many more jobs in Nigeria’s aviation services supply chain such as in ground handling and catering, and brings broader benefits to the Nigerian economy by supporting tourism and trade.

The airline prides itself on ‎its diversity and employs staff from more than 170 countries around the world and connects people from all backgrounds across our international network.

‎We welcome applications from suitably qualified and experienced

candidates for available vacancies from all nationalities, including Nigerian nationals. ”