Former Super Eagle defender and Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo has stepped down from his post after 10 years with the club.

The 52-year-old, who played for Nigeria at the 1994 World Cup, joined Chelsea in 2007 under Abram Grant, for whom he played at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

He worked in both scouting and coaching departments at Chelsea before being promoted to technical director in 2011.

Emenalo, who played for Notts County in the 1990s and in the MPS game, has been linked with a role at Monaco.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea won the Champions League in 2012, plus three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the League Cup and Europa League.

Emenalo said: “This has been a very difficult decision to make, but one thing I believe is right for both myself and my family, and the club.

“I have had the privilege to work alongside some of the most talented people in the world of sport over the past 10 years, and I will depart incredibly proud of the achievements we have made”.

Chelsea boss Antonio Comte said: I am very sorry to see Michael leave Chelsea, and l would like to thank him for all his help and support since l arrived at this club.”

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck said:” lt is regret that the owner and board of directors accepted Michael’s resignation this week. We are sorry to see him go but understand his desire to move on and explore new challenges.”