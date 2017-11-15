Election Tribunal nullifies election of Katsina Rep.

KATSINA – The Election Petition Tribunal in Katsina has nullified the election of Alhaji Mansur Ali Mashi (APC), a House of Representative member representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency in the state.

Similarly, the tribunal has ordered for the conduct of fresh bye-election in 15 polling units in the constituency where there were election irregularities.

Delivering the judgment on Wednesday in Katsina, the tribunal chairman, Justice L.M. Boufini, said that the tribunal was convinced that there were election irregularities during the May 20, 2017, bye-election into the constituency.

He said that some electorate were disenfranchised from exercising their civic rights, which was against the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Boufini said that the petitioner had proved that some voters were not allowed to exercise their civic rights and card reader malfunction during the election.

He said that INEC had also cancelled results of some polling units where thugs disrupted the election.

The chairman directed that election should be conducted within 90 days from the date of the judgment.

However, the counsel to the respondents, Mr Earnest Obunadike said his client would appeal against the judgement.

NAN recalled that the PDP candidates, Nazifi Yusuf, went to the tribunal to challenge the election of the APC candidate during the May 20, bye-election, conducted following the death of the former Rep member, Alhaji Sani Bello.