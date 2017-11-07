Ekiti House passes law prescribing death penalty for cultists

The Ekit State House of Assembly has passed a law prescribing death penalty for anybody found guilty of engaging in cultism, while also revising upward punishments for those aiding and abetting the practice.

The House also passed the 2017 Revised Appropriation bill into law at plenary on the floor of the House, at the Assembly Chamber in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Tuesday.

The Secret Cult (Abolition and Prohibition) [Ammendment] Bill, 2017 was introduced by the House Leader of Business, Hon. Akinyele Olatunji, who called the notice of the House to the incessant killing of students by cultist at the higher institutions in the state, especially the Ekiti State University (EKSU) in recent time.

He said Ekiti State was known for peace and that “we will not allow many group to turn it to death trap area.”

He expressed appreciation to “the peace-loving governor of Ekiti State, who has taken urgent steps to forward the bill to the House.”

Speaker of the House Right Hon. (Pastor) Kola Oluwawole, said “we cannot fold our arms while some people would constitute themselves to menace of eliminating the lives of innocent people of this state.

“It is an everlasting sorrow for someone to lose his child or relative. The bill will reshape the lives of our youths. It will touch those who intend to join any secret cults and those who have the intention to take another person’s life.

“Those people that we are representing will have peace of mind that

their lives and those of their children are safe. The bill considers

very seriously the negative consequences of such action because of the

irreparable loss of lives.”

Others who also spoke, including the deputy speaker, Right Honourable

Olusegun Adewumi; Honourable Titilayo Akerele, Honourable Sina

Animasaun, Honourable Dayo Akinleye, Honourable Cecilia Dada and

Honourable (Dr) Samuel Omotoso, agreed that it took a lot of efforts

to raise a child from the cradle only to watch that killed in the name

of cultism.

They added that the bill was right as well as the House’s decision for

its express passage.

Honourable Afolabi Akanni from Efon, particularly, called the

attention of members of the House to the activities of “Yahoo and 419

guys” who he said wanted to turn Ekiti State to their hiding place.

He said security agencies should be awake to their duties over this menace.

The original bill, said to have been promulgated during the first term

of Governor Ayodele Fayose, was amended from the previous seven-year

imprisonment for convicted cultist to death penalty, while the

punishment for people who aid or abet the crime rose from five-year

imprisonment to life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the report of the House Finance and Appropriation Committee

on the State 2017 Revised Appropriation Bill formed the basis of the

passing of the bill into law.

The revised estimate stood as Ninety-three billion, ninety one

million, eight hundred and fifty six thousand, thirty four naira and

forty four kobo. (N93,091,856, 034.41), as against the sum of

ninety-four billion, four hundred and fifty six million, three

hundred and ninety-nine thousand, one hundred and forty three naira

and forty kobo (94,456,399,143.40), as approved in the original budget

of the year.

According to the lawmakers, the importance of the bill was to

re-allocate funds to projects that were of paramount importance to

government and to accommodate other important projects that were

hitherto not in the approved budget, “so as to re-strategize methods

toward achieving a better result in the area of revenue generation; to

address any other issue of importance observed during the course of

implementing the budget under review.”

