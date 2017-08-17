Ekiti House confirms new commissioners

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Wednesday, screened and

confirmed the appointment of two new commissioners and reconfirmed 12

others dissolved by the State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, in July

2017.

The two new commissioners are Mr. Tunde Ogunleye and Mr Ayodeji

Alabi. Chief Ogunleye was designated as Commissioner for Water

Resources, while Mr Alabi was designated as Commissioner for Local

Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The 12 other commissioners earlier dissolved by the Governor were

returned to their duty posts, while Barrister Kolapo Kolade was

appointed as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice from his

former post of commissioner for local government and chieftaincy

affairs.

Leader of Government Business, Hon Akinyele Olatunji, who introduced

the commissioners-designate, called for a speedy confirmation of the

nominees in the interest of good governance in the state.

The commissioners, who were recently shown the way out, were given

speedy confirmation, while lawmakers grilled the two new ones.

Members of the House unanimously approved the appointment of all the

commissioners-designate.

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Pastor) Kola Oluwawole,

congratulated the commissioners and charged them to justify the

confidence reposed in them, by positively impacting on the development

of the state through their various ministries.

He reiterated the determination the governor, Fayose, to take the

state to the next level, charging the commissioners to key into the

dream of the governor in their various ministries.

