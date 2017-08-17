Ekiti House confirms new commissioners

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Wednesday, screened and
confirmed the appointment of two new commissioners and reconfirmed 12
others dissolved by the State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, in July
2017.
The two new commissioners are Mr. Tunde Ogunleye and Mr Ayodeji
Alabi. Chief Ogunleye was designated as Commissioner for Water
Resources, while Mr Alabi was designated as Commissioner for Local
Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.
The 12 other commissioners earlier dissolved by the Governor were
returned to their duty posts, while Barrister Kolapo Kolade was
appointed as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice from his
former post of commissioner for local government and chieftaincy
affairs.
Leader of Government Business, Hon Akinyele Olatunji, who introduced
the commissioners-designate, called for a speedy confirmation of the
nominees in the interest of good governance in the state.
The commissioners, who were recently shown the way out, were given
speedy confirmation, while lawmakers grilled the two new ones.
Members of the House unanimously approved the appointment of all the
commissioners-designate.
Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Pastor) Kola Oluwawole,
congratulated the commissioners and charged them to justify the
confidence reposed in them, by positively impacting on the development
of the state through their various ministries.
He reiterated the determination the governor, Fayose, to take the
state to the next level, charging the commissioners to key into the
dream of the governor in their various ministries.
