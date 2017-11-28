Ekiti 2018: We will focus on youth empowerment – Segun Oni’s Campaign DG

By Gbenga Dada LAGOS – Director General of Segun Oni’s Campaign Organization, Dr Ifeoluwa Arowosoge, has said that the campaign ahead of 2018 governorship election in Ekiti state will centre around the youths as future leaders.

Arowosoge, who spoke in Lagos recalled that civil servants, teachers, local government workers and retirees enjoyed dividends of democracy when Oni was governor of the state.

According to him, Engr Segun Oni’s antecedent speaks volume about him, the people are yarning for his return as Governor come 2018 Election.”

The Director General spoke further, “The state is not properly managed by the present PDP government. Cvil servants have not been paid salaries for months, local government workers are owed salaries and allowances since January, retirees have not been paid for months and State University Lecturers.

“Also, bailout funds released by the Federal government to quash effect of workers salaries have been mismanaged by Fayose-led government and instead of paying salary he is chasing white elephant projects around the state like overhead bridge that will not bring value to the state that is in need of development.

“Our focus will be on the youths because he believes the youths are the future leaders of the country and the state.

“During his tenure as governor, he employed 4,000 youths into state civil service and aside that agriculture and entrepreneur programs will be consolidated. If youth are gainfully engaged, crime rates in the state will drastically reduce,” he said.

Arowosoge assured that salaries of workers will be paramount, infrastructural facilities like pipe borne water, borehole, electricity and road cobstruction will be embarked upon because he has the magic to achieve all these.

Director General said that 25 aspirants have so far shown interest to contest the Governorship ticket of the party but above all “Engineer Oni is more experienced, his previous performance speaks volume and his character.

“We are bringing in socio and economic emancipation to the state. Government will provide conducive environment for entrepreneurship skills, cooperative society and invest heavily on agricultural sector for farmers in the state to export their farm products.

“It is high time Ekiti should not depend solely on Federal allocation to survive,” he said.