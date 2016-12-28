Eguma in Europe for intensive coaching course

Rivers United’s technical manager, Stanley Eguma, is currently in Serbia for an intensive course on modern coaching methodology within the storied walls of Savski venac, home of 26-time Serbian champions, Fudbalski klub (FK) Partizan.

The experienced trainer is hugely successful, having won the Nigeria Professional Football (NPFL) and Federation Cup titles in the past.

He was also part of Enyimba’s technical crew that led the ‘People’s Elephant’ to Caf Champions League success for the first time in 2003.

His winning mentality has been transferred to his current employers, Rivers United, a side he has steered to Caf Champions League qualification and the NPFL Super 4 title, less than ten months after the club was born.

Not one to rest on his laurels, ‘Nigeria’s Fabio Capello’ is in Europe as he looks to write another chapter in another impressive-looking résumé.

Eguma whose busy summer first took him to Spain for a similar exercise sees his current project in Serbia as the icing on the cake of an already impressive coaching career.

“First, I want to thank the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike for making this possible.

“I am currently on the second phase of my intensive coaching programme in Europe which commenced in Spain.

“I have learned a lot in these last two weeks in the areas of tactics, psychology and managing crisis situations around a football club.

“Players of Rivers United have also benefitted (from this project) as they were exposed to state-of-the art facilities during their pre-season preparations in Spain.

“Now, we must strive to justify this investment on the football club by delivering on the pitch,” Eguma told the club’s official website,www.riversunitedfc.com.ng.

Rivers United will represent Nigeria in the 2017 Caf Champions League.