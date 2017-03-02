EFCC Raids Ex-Customs Boss’ Property, Recovers 42 Keke NAPEP, 16 Okada, Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has recovered items worth millions of Naira from a large warehouse located on Nnamdi Azikiwe Road Bye Pass, Kaduna purportedly belonging to a former Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Dikko Inde.
Operatives of the Commission’s Kaduna Zonal office acting on intelligence stormed the facility on Tuesday February 28 and executed a search warrant which led to the recovery of the following items:
- 42 brand new customized yellow-coloured tricycles
- 16 brand new cargo motorcycles
- 1 brand new white 32-seater Nissan civilian bus
- 1 MAN Diesel Truck
- 515 brand new imported rugs of different colours and sizes
- Two metal bullet proof safe with the sum of N 1,565 ( one thousand five hundred sixty five thousand Naira only)
- Documents of transactions in different currencies within and outside the country.
The operation comes on the heels of similar discovery of 17 exotic vehicles in a property belonging to the former Customs Boss.
Prompt News recalls that N1 billion cash and 17 exotic vehicles had earlier been recovered from the former Customs boss.