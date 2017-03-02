EFCC Raids Ex-Customs Boss’ Property, Recovers 42 Keke NAPEP, 16 Okada, Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has recovered items worth millions of Naira from a large warehouse located on Nnamdi Azikiwe Road Bye Pass, Kaduna purportedly belonging to a former Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Dikko Inde.

Operatives of the Commission’s Kaduna Zonal office acting on intelligence stormed the facility on Tuesday February 28 and executed a search warrant which led to the recovery of the following items:

42 brand new customized yellow-coloured tricycles 16 brand new cargo motorcycles 1 brand new white 32-seater Nissan civilian bus 1 MAN Diesel Truck 515 brand new imported rugs of different colours and sizes Two metal bullet proof safe with the sum of N 1,565 ( one thousand five hundred sixty five thousand Naira only) Documents of transactions in different currencies within and outside the country.

The operation comes on the heels of similar discovery of 17 exotic vehicles in a property belonging to the former Customs Boss.

Prompt News recalls that N1 billion cash and 17 exotic vehicles had earlier been recovered from the former Customs boss.