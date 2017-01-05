Ebonyi Govt To Establish Technology Village

Latest News
Governor Umahi

Ebonyi Governor David Umahi

Ebonyi State Government is to establish technology village in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area.

Governor David Umahi   announced this during the Umunaga-Ikenegwu Union Day, held at his compound in Uburu.

Umahi, who thanked the people of the union for their strong support to his administration, said that the technology village would provide Ebonyi youths who are technically gifted to hone their skills; it would give fillip to his administration’s desire to develop the state in all sectors through technology.

He added that with the technology village, the state would become one of the major hubs for inventive activities in the country.

The governor assured the people that the on-going reconstruction of the Amasiri-Okposi-Uburu road would be completed and asphalted this year while the construction of most of the internal roads in Uburu and adjoining communities would commence soon.

Umahi also announced that the construction of water project to serve the entire Uburu and beyond had already started.

He affirmed that his administration was poised to establish rice mill and other industries on the piece of land already acquired by the Ikenegwu union.

The governor   called on the people of Uburu to embark on large scale farming,which he said had become the policy thrust of his administration, adding that mechanized farming would be in vogue in the state.

Earlier,  the interim President of the Umunaga- Ikenegwu Union,Chief Mike Agwu Umahi, had explained that the   occasion was to thank God and celebrate their son, Governor Umahi, whom he said, God  used to enthrone quality leadership in the state.

He assured the governor   that the people of Umunaga-Ikenegwu were solidly behind him.

Chief Umahi said, “You have awarded contracts for road construction in Uburu, including Umunaga.  You have also given us street light, motorised boreholes and even started a new water scheme in Uburu. “You have given our people scholarships and empowered some of our women and youths. We cannot enumerate all your efforts in changing our histories and persons”.

Many people who spoke, including, Eze Adu 111 of Uburu, Dr. Lazarus Umahi, gave Kudos to the governor  for transforming the state. He assured the governor of the total support of the Uburu community.

