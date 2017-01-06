Latest News
Home » Politics » Ebonyi ex-lawmakers, chairmen to earn monthly pay

Ebonyi ex-lawmakers, chairmen to earn monthly pay

Ebonyi Gov David Umahi, inspecting an ongoing project.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Engr.   David   Umahi,  has said that plans are underway to pay monthly stipends to ex-lawmakers and Local Government chiefs of the state..

He announced this at his Uburu country home when the people of Izzi clan comprising Abakaliki, Izzi and Ebonyi Local Government Areas paid him Christmas and new year homage.

Umahi, who disclosed that he would approach the  state House of Assembly to make a  law to that effect, said   the reason was to accommodate them in his administration.

A statement on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Emma Anya, quoted him as saying: “My aim is to carry everybody along especially the political class and  that’s why I will be approaching the House of Assembly to ask them for approval so that those legislators that are not on seat now, we start paying them some stipends. Former   Local Government chairmen will   also be included. I believe this is how we can get them to help in developing  and creating wealth  in our    state.”.

ALSO READ  Sambo hails Northern Elders Council’s endorsement of Jonathan

The governor, who  also  stated  that the Director-General of Divine Mandate Campaign Organization,  Fidelis Nwankwo, would be reappointed in 2019,  he said  he was planning to source fund to conduct Local Government election in 2017.

He  appealed  to  the Speaker  of the  state House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru,  to enact  a  law  that would enable    the Caretaker Chairmen of LGAs to   contest the election.

Umahi said, “Mr Speaker,   I leave it in your hands and I think   the law has to be looked into in such a way that these chairmen must have to contest the LG election.”.

The governor, who also received the   people of Ezza-South, Onicha,  Ishielu and Afikpo North Local Government Areas, further stated   that he believed that the  inclusion of the  former lawmakers and  former LG chiefs  in the state’s  payroll would promote peace  in the state.

ALSO READ  Excess crude account not shared in 18 months - Oshiomhole

His words:”I have said that all the former House of Assembly members and National Assembly members will come under our  payroll in 2017. This will douse tension and allow me some concentration with them so that we can complete the work  we have started.”

While he announced plans to develop four new modern cities to become areas of modern attraction, he directed that a Casava plant procured for Ebonyi South Senatorial zone   be sited in Oshiri.

Speaker of the House,   Nwifuru, Senator Nguji Ngele and  the state PDP, Chairman,   Onyekachi Nwebonyi,  who spoke for the   Izzi clan,     appreciated Governor Umahi for his exemplary leadership style.

ALSO READ  Rivers Re-run: Abe expresses satisfaction with conduct

They lauded him for    transforming  the state and pledged their  loyalty and solidarity.

The Caretaker Committee Chairmen of   Ezza South Local Government Area, Mr. Joseph Egede,   Onicha LGA ,   Elizabeth Onwe,   Ishielu LGA,   Henry Eze   and Afikpo North LGA,  Mr. Ogbonnaya Oko Enyim,   on behalf of the political stakeholders of  their respective councils  eulogized the governor for his massive infrastructural development in the state.

They also    assured him of their   support to his administration.

Leave a Reply

Divine Endowments
Read more:
Court Okays Bi-Courtney’s Takeover of GAT

Bi-Courtney Group may have moved a step closer to reclaiming the General Aviation Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal...

Close