Ebonyi ex-lawmakers, chairmen to earn monthly pay

The Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Umahi, has said that plans are underway to pay monthly stipends to ex-lawmakers and Local Government chiefs of the state..

He announced this at his Uburu country home when the people of Izzi clan comprising Abakaliki, Izzi and Ebonyi Local Government Areas paid him Christmas and new year homage.

Umahi, who disclosed that he would approach the state House of Assembly to make a law to that effect, said the reason was to accommodate them in his administration.

A statement on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Emma Anya, quoted him as saying: “My aim is to carry everybody along especially the political class and that’s why I will be approaching the House of Assembly to ask them for approval so that those legislators that are not on seat now, we start paying them some stipends. Former Local Government chairmen will also be included. I believe this is how we can get them to help in developing and creating wealth in our state.”.

The governor, who also stated that the Director-General of Divine Mandate Campaign Organization, Fidelis Nwankwo, would be reappointed in 2019, he said he was planning to source fund to conduct Local Government election in 2017.

He appealed to the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, to enact a law that would enable the Caretaker Chairmen of LGAs to contest the election.

Umahi said, “Mr Speaker, I leave it in your hands and I think the law has to be looked into in such a way that these chairmen must have to contest the LG election.”.

The governor, who also received the people of Ezza-South, Onicha, Ishielu and Afikpo North Local Government Areas, further stated that he believed that the inclusion of the former lawmakers and former LG chiefs in the state’s payroll would promote peace in the state.

His words:”I have said that all the former House of Assembly members and National Assembly members will come under our payroll in 2017. This will douse tension and allow me some concentration with them so that we can complete the work we have started.”

While he announced plans to develop four new modern cities to become areas of modern attraction, he directed that a Casava plant procured for Ebonyi South Senatorial zone be sited in Oshiri.

Speaker of the House, Nwifuru, Senator Nguji Ngele and the state PDP, Chairman, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, who spoke for the Izzi clan, appreciated Governor Umahi for his exemplary leadership style.

They lauded him for transforming the state and pledged their loyalty and solidarity.

The Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Ezza South Local Government Area, Mr. Joseph Egede, Onicha LGA , Elizabeth Onwe, Ishielu LGA, Henry Eze and Afikpo North LGA, Mr. Ogbonnaya Oko Enyim, on behalf of the political stakeholders of their respective councils eulogized the governor for his massive infrastructural development in the state.

They also assured him of their support to his administration.