D’Tigress to face Raptors Basketball Club

Plans have been concluded by the Technical Committee of the Nigeria Basketball Federation to organize the first test match for the Senior Women National team as they continue their training camp ahead of the 2017 Women Afrobasket tournament.

The team popularly referred to as D’Tigress will engage Raptors Basketball Club of Lagos in a friendly game by 4pm on Wednesday during their evening training session.

The game is geared at giving the Technical crew led by Sam Vincent the needed opportunity to assess the players in camp as they intensify their preparation for the event taking place in Mali.

The game against the Division 1 club is the first of the test games lined up against local club sides before the team’s departure for Bamako on the 16th of August.