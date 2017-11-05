D’Tigers lift maiden FIBA 3×3 cup

Nigeria’s Men Basketball team, D’Tigers set another record on Sunday by beating Cote d’Ivoire 21-9 to emerge champions of maiden men’s category of the 2017 FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup.

This was made known in a statement on the official website of Nigeria Basketball Federation(NBBF).

According to the statement, it was yet another landmark achievement for the Musa Kida led NBBF as Nigeria emerged the inaugural champion of the continent in the championship held in Lome, Togo.

“D’Tigers, led by Azuoma Dike, left no one in doubt in the encounter after dispatching Egypt 21-14 points in the semi-finals of the tournament.

“The team remained unstoppable as Abdul Yahaya, who scored a total of 39 points in five games, left the Ivoriens confused.

“”Similarly, Godwin David and Lucky Subel also gave a good account of themselves to ensure victory for Nigeria in the finals,” NBBF said.

The federation added that it was double honours for Nigeria as Dike was named the Most Valuable Player(MVP) of the tournament.

He came ahead of other top players like Tisiane Traore of Cote d’ Ivoire and Elly Randriamampionona of Madagascar

However, Mali proved too powerful for Nigerian Women, D’Tigress in the final winning 12-11 points in a keenly contested game.

Despite settling for the silver Nigeria’s Nkechi Akashili was named as one of the top three players alongside Mali’s Nassira Traore and Jamla Nasikombi of Uganda.

“This is the second major title won under the new NBBF after the D’Tigress went eight games unbeaten to emerge African champions in Mali. (NAN)