DSS Arrests Terrorists Planning Attacks In Kaduna

ABUJA – In furtherance to tactical operations across different parts of the country, the Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday says it has arrested terrorists planning attacks in Kaduna.

A statement by Tony Opuiyo of DSS stated, “Today, 13th January, 2017, it rescued four (4) oil company kidnap victims from their abductors at White House Estate, Rumukwurushi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The kidnap gang was led by Emmanuel EYO, earlier arrested in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“During the rescue operation supported by the military, a staff of the Service sustained gunshot injuries in his leg while three (3) members of the gang were killed in the exchange of fire. One AK.47 rifle, one magazine containing 59 rounds of 7.5mm ammunition and three (3) locally made pistols were recovered from the gang.

“Similarly, one Alkasim SALISU, a Boko Haram member was arrested at Rigasa area of Igabi LGA of Kaduna State. SALISU had fled the military operation in Yobe State to settle in Kaduna where he and his cohorts had planned to launch attacks on select targets in Kaduna metropolis including the railway station.”

Meanwhile, the Service has also arrested one Kelvin NWANAJI, at Ojo, Lagos State. NWANAJI had opened a Facebook Account in the name of the Director General of the SSS and has been using it to defraud unsuspecting members of the public, who he promised jobs in the Service. His arrest was sequel to investigation arising from the misinformation in the social (news) media that the Service was recruiting. Further investigation is being undertaken to arrest all those connected with this scam.

It is in this regard that the Service wishes to inform the public to disregard the falsehood as it is not currently engaged in any recruitment exercise. It should be noted that employment into the Service is conducted in the most transparent manner in line with laid down procedures and processes. While the public is advised to be wary of fraudsters who may use this opportunity to extort money from them, the Service uses this medium to ask that the news about recruitment be disregarded in its entirety.

The Service has therefore, restated that it will not relent in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities and therefore encourage all and sundry to support security agencies by promptly reporting security breaches to them.