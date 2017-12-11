Driver docked over alleged theft of 600 bags of maize

A 24-year-old driver, Mansur Lawan, who allegedly stole 600 bags of maize worth N3.3 million from his employer, on Monday appeared before an Apapa Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Lawan, a resident of Ajegunle area of Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and forgery.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the accused, who was an employee of MBS Haulage &Transport Company, committed the offences sometime in September at Apapa, Lagos.

Kokoye said the accused was to deliver 600 bags of yellow maize worth N3.3 million to one of the company’s customers, but sold the goods to somebody else.

He said that the accused forged a waybill of the company and converted proceeds from the goods to his personal use.

The prosecutor said that when the customer did not get the goods, he notified Lawan’s employer.

He said that when the management confronted the accused, he claimed that the goods were delivered to the customer.

The prosecutor said that the company reported the case to the police and the accused was arrested.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 365 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

That Section 287 prescribes three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 411 stipulates two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mr M.A. Etti, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Dec.19, for mention.