Don’t Distract Osinbajo With Buhari’s Phone Call Games – CNPP

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has asked the federal government to stop the phone call games with President Muhammadu Buhari and face governance issues that would alleviate the suffering of the masses.

PROMPT NEWS reports that President Buhari has been on sick leave in the United Kingdom since January 19, 2017.

In the last letter he sent to the National Assembly, the President said he would not return to the country until certify fit by his doctors, asking his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, to carry on in acting capacity.

However, the Conference observed that the continued media hype of Mr. President’s calls to different individuals were unnecessary since President Buhari has transmitted power to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who should not be distracted at this trying times.

CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Willy Ezugwu on Tuesday, called on the National Assembly to openly investigate the President Buhari’s health status, adding that since the President has officially handed over power to the Acting President Osinbajo should be allowed to work.

“We see the continued media hype of President Buhari’s phone calls and possible photoshopped pictures of individual visits to his London hospital as a distraction.

“Why is Mr. President always calling from his sick bed to individuals at a time he should be resting to get well quick and return home?

“If he can be talking to individuals, what is difficult about talking to the nation in a live broadcast, where some citizens can call in and get his response?”, the CNPP queried.

“The Presidency should stop deceiving Nigerians and know that governance must not be based on lies and propaganda.

“At a time the average Nigerian does not know where the next meal will come from, we see the presidency toiling with people’s emotions rather than face governance issues to reduce the current suffering in the country.

“Enough of phone calls from President Buhari. It is time for the ruling party to deliver on its campaign promises and make life better for the citizens of Nigeria”, the CNPP said.

While calling on the National Assembly to investigate the true health of Mr. President, the CNPP frowned at claims of consistent telephone conversations to give instructions to the Acting President.

“The true health status of President Buhari should be openly investigated by the National Assembly for Nigerians to know how to pray for their president as we suspect that a few cabals in the President’s cabinet are using his health challenges to milk the country dry.

“When the cabal gives directives, they turn around and tell Nigerians that the instruction is coming from Mr. President. They should allow the Acting President to work for Nigerians who elected them.

But if the President is well enough to make daily phone calls, he should return home and govern the country, which was why he was elected in the first place”, the CNPP stated.