Dogara tells security agencies to be proactive

ABUJA – Mr Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, has urged the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies in the country to develop new innovations in tackling security challenges.

He said that new innovations were needed to counter emerging security challenges threatening Nigeria’s democracy.

Dogara said this while speaking at the graduation ceremony of participants of EIMC 10 of the Institute for Security Studies on Saturday in Abuja.

He said it was important for the paramount security agency to stay ahead in the war against violence by deploying knowledge of modern techniques in unconventional ways.

He also gave assurance that the National Assembly would give expeditious passage to any initiative that would further strengthen the agency to confront violence effectively.

“We cannot afford to lose the fight against violence, we cannot and if there is any institution that can do this, it is the Department of State Service,” he said.

Dogara argued that it was only when security agencies develop new tools and evolve more advanced ways of maintaining law and order that democracy can endure.

He emphasised that the security challenges that confronted Nigeria’s democracy were no longer conventional.

“Every challenge now in terms of security comes with an element of something novel, something new, and something that has not been tested before. So, we need to stay ahead and the responsibility lies squarely on your shoulders,” he said.

He charged the graduands, who were drawn from all security agencies, National Assembly, para-military organisations and other government agencies, not to waste the knowledge acquired especially now that the country was facing many security challenges.