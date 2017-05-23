Disarm The Fulani Herdsmen, G9 Tells FG

The G9, an umbrella body for all self-determination groups in Nigeria has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to urgently disarm the rampaging Fulani herdsmen throughout the country arguing that the herdsmen have become a nauseating nuisance and agent provocateur in the country.

In a strongly worded statement by the group’s Convener and Spokesperson Chief Tola Adeniyi, the Jagun Oodua of Yorubaland, the group cited the recent invasions of Delta state in South-South Nigeria and Taraba state in the North East as provocative attacks too many and the nation cannot wait until all her citizens are slaughtered in cold blood before she raised a finger.

The G9 laments the federal Government’s seeming helplessness and tacit endorsement of the Fulani herdsmen’s relentless onslaught on the rest of defenceless Nigerians. Citing the ceaseless butchering of Southern Kaduna Christians, the ruthless killings of Agatu people and other ethnic groups in Benue, the attacks on the Igbos of the South East, the deadly assaults in Minna Niger state and unceasing rampaging of farmlands in the old Western region as some of the wanton atrocities of the Fulani herdsmen, the Group says it is high time the Federal Government waded into the crisis and called the Fulani herdsmen to order.

Whereas all citizens of the country except law enforcement agents are forbidden to carry arms and weapons, and whereas armed robbers, kidnappers, ritual killers and cultists are arrested if they are caught, Fulani herdsmen display their deadly weapons including AK47 assault rifles with glee.

The Federal Government should not be seen as operating two different levels of laws in the land, and should not present itself as being too weak to checkmate the damming excesses of the Fulani herdsmen.

The G9 dismisses as utter rubbish the insulting and unguarded statement that the murderous Fulani herdsmen killing fellow Nigerians like chickens are from other countries. It is the height of insensitivity and disrespect for the nation’s Immigration and Customs services to submit that the Fulani maiming, raping and killing Nigerians are from the Moon!

The G9 calls on Federal government to immediately disarm the reckless Fulani herdsmen barbarians before other ethnic nationalities in the country are forced to arm themselves in self defence, a situation it says will lead to uncontrollable anarchy.

The Federal Government is warned to stop open favouritism and bias towards the Fulani herdsmen who are essentially business men who trade in cows.