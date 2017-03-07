Dikko tasks NPFL Youth Club Coaches to Maximize Benefits of Workshop

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Youth team Coaches attending a clinic in Abuja has been urged to make the most out of the workshop which has resource persons from the Spanish LaLiga. The clinic is organised by the League Management Company (LMC) in collaboration with the LaLiga Nigeria office. The Laliga Technical instructors are Oscar Bruzon and David Aznar.

At the official flagging off of the workshop in Abuja on Saturday, Chairman of LMC, Shehu Dikko charged the over 100 coaches including 20 from the NPFL youth clubs and others from the third tier Nationwide League, to ensure that they learnt very well from the knowledge to shared by the resource persons. He said the seminar presents an opportunity for those in attendance to learn the art of scouting, coaching and lots more.

“For all of you in attendance, I want to congratulate you and also say to you that you should not joke with this opportunity. I expect that in the nearest future, you should be able to pinpoint players you have developed, who at the time may be playing abroad or somewhere in the NPFL,” Dikko admonished.

On the quality of the courses, the NFF 2nd Vice President said he has gone through the course outline and he believes it will be beneficial to the participants.

“When I checked the course outline, I saw that the courses are very rich and will be of great benefit to everyone here. Going forward, we should be able to learn from here how we should play our football in Nigeria. There is a lot to learn, I must say. So, much to be shared from the club level and of course, which should rub off on our National teams too”, concluded Dikko.

Some dignitaries present at the opening ceremony with Dikko, were the Technical Director of the NFF, represented by Assistant Director, Technical, Coach Siji Lagunju, Chief Operating Officer of the LMC, Salihu Abubakar, Chief Executive Officer of the Nationwide League One, Ahmed Kawu and Country Manager, LaLiga Nigeria, Mutiu Adepoju.