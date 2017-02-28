Latest News
Home » Business » Development Bank will galvanize SMEs’ growth – Adeosun

Development Bank will galvanize SMEs’ growth – Adeosun

kemi-adeosun

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun has stated that the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) is being positioned to galvanise the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises sector for the overall development of the nation’s economy.
According to her, the present administration is aware of the role of SMEs in national economy, hence the resolve to position the DBN as a catalyst for the development of the SMEs. The wide range of SMEs is a reflection of our economic diversity.
The Minister, who spoke during a Board/Management/Development partners’ retreat of the DBN in Abuja, on Monday, also assured the Board that the Federal Government is ready to provide support for the new development financial institution.
The DBN had convened its Development Partners and incoming management team and Board of Directors for an inaugural strategy retreat, in order to ready itself for immediate operation upon the issuance of its license by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
She decried the present situation where SMEs account for 45 per cent of the Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) but just 10 per cent of bank credit.
She pointed out that currently, Nigeria’s financing of MSMEs lagged significantly behind other countries, including Brazil (63 per cent), Ghana (36 per cent), China (30 per cent), Kenya (24 per cent), and South Africa (21 per cent).
 However, the Minister who disclosed that the operating licence for DBN is expected imminently also believed that through the activities of the DBN, some of the problems currently discouraging the growth of the SMEs sector would be effectively tackled.
She stated that DBN would lend to microfinance banks, which will in turn develop specific products for specific markets at a lower interest rate than currently available to SMEs.
She stated that the Finance Ministry is in discussion with the Central Bank of Nigeria on the need to use the Development Bank as a vehicle for any of its subsequent SMEs intervention.
The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) is a wholesale financial institution, which aims to increase access to finance for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through eligible financial intermediaries (“participating financial institutions”).
The DBN will have access to US$1.3bn (N396.5 billion), which will be provided by the World Bank (WB), KfW (German Development Bank), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Agence Française de Development (French Development Agency).
ALSO READ  Dangote Lekki Refinery, Petrochemical Projects Will Boost Economy – Ambode

Leave a Reply

Divine Endowments
Read more:
LAGOS - President Muhmamdu Buhari has been told pointedly to stop blaming past PDP administrations forthwith but to get down to work so as to get the Nigerian economy back on track. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo gave the advice on Wednesday, while delivering the first annual lecture of Akintola Williams Foundation in Lagos. A visibly angry Obasanjo said it is uncharitable for the President to lump the three previous governments since 1999 together. Obasanjo also reminded Buhari that Nigerians elected him to make a difference hence, the need to assemble stakeholders to clear the mess that he was elected to do. The former President did not spare members of the National Assembly, saying that the present day cabal in the legislative arm is worse, noting that the controversial constituency projects must be looked into. He however commended President Buhari’s bold move to rid the judiciary of corruption, calling on the Nigerian Bar Association to assist in cleaning up the third arm of government. Obasanjo also expressed reservation on the $30 billion loan being proposed by the President, saying experts would not support the borrowing. His words, "The blanket adverse comments or castigation of all democratic administrations from 1999 by the present administration is uncharitable, fussy and uninstructive. "Politics apart, I strongly believe that there is a distinction between the three previous administrations that it would be unfair to lump them all together. "I understand President Buhari’s frustration on the state of the economy inherited by him. It was the same reason and situation that brought about cry for change, otherwise there would be no need for change if it was all nice and rosy. "Now that we have had change because the actors and the situation needed to be changed, let us move forward to have progress through a comprehensive economic policy and programme that is intellectually, strategically and philosophically based. "I am sure that such a comprehensive policy and programme will not support borrowing US$30 billion in less than three years. It will give us the short-, medium- and long-term picture. "Adhocry is not the answer but cold, hard headed planning that evinces confidence and trust is the answer. Economy neither obeys orders nor does it work according to wishes. It must be worked upon with all factors considered and most stakeholders involved. "The investors, domestic and foreign, are no fools and they know what is going on with the management of the economy including the foreign exchange and they are not amused. "The Central Bank must be restored to its independence and integrity. We must be careful and watchful of the danger of shortermism. Short-term may be the enemy of medium- and long-term. "We must also make allowance for the lessons that most of us in democratic dispensation have learned and which the present administration seems to be just learning. "It is easier to win an election than to right the wrongs of a badly fouled situation. When you are outside, what you see and know are nothing compared with the reality. "And yet once you are on seat, you have to clear the mess and put the nation on the path of rectitude, development and progress leaving no group or section out of your plan, programme and policy and efforts. The longer it takes, the more intractable the problem may become." On the Judiciary, Obasanjo said "a drastic action was needed to save the situation, albeit one would have preferred an alternative that would serve the same purpose, if there was one. "In the absence of that alternative, we must all thank God for giving the President the wisdom, courage and audacity for giving the security agencies the leeway to act. "And where a mistake was made in the action taken, correction must take place with an apology, if necessary. There is virtually no corrupt Judge without being aided by a member of the bar. "The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has the responsibility to clean up its own house and help with the cleaning of the Judiciary. It is heartening though that some members of the NBA have recently called for judicial reform." The former president did not also spare the National Assembly, saying "If the Judiciary is being cleaned, what of the National Assembly which stinks much worse than the Judiciary? Budget padding must not go unpunished. It is a reality, which is a regular and systemic practice. Nobody should pull wool over the eyes of Nigerians. "Ganging up to intimidate and threaten the life of whistle blower is deplorable and undemocratic. What of the so-called constituency projects which is a veritable source of corruption? "These constituency projects are spread over the budget for members of the National Assembly for which they are the initiators and the contractors directly or by proxy and money would be fully drawn with the project only partially executed or not executed at all. "The National Assembly cabal of today is worse than any cabal that anybody may find anywhere in our national governance system at any time. Members of the National Assembly pay themselves allowances for staff and offices they do not have or maintain. "Once you are a member, you are co-opted and your mouth is stuffed with rottenness and corruption that you cannot opt out as you go home with not less than N15 million a month for a Senator and N10 million a month for a member of the House of Representatives. The National Assembly is a den of corruption by a gang of unarmed robbers. "Like the Judiciary, the National Assembly cannot clean itself. Look at how re-current budget of the National Assembly with the so-called constituency projects has ballooned since the inception of this democratic dispensation. "There must be full disclosure of all relevant fiscal information in a timely and systematic manner at all levels."
Obasanjo Blasts Buhari: Stop Blaming Past Govts, Clear The Mess

LAGOS - President Muhmamdu Buhari has been told pointedly to stop blaming past PDP administrations forthwith but to get down...

Close