Dettol Nigeria Advocates for Proper Hygiene during Breastfeeding

The World’s leading consumer health and hygiene company, Reckitt Benckiser (RB) makers of Dettol has urged nursing mothers to embrace good hygiene practice during breast-feeding. This was reiterated upon at a Breast-feeding workshop, titled ‘Sustaining Development Together’ which was carried out in partnership with Save Our Children International, Nigeria Branch, at Shomolu, Lagos, recently.

This event was organized to mark the World Breast-Feeding Week which is celebrated between August 1st and 7th in more than 170 countries. It had in attendance over 500 nursing mothers from the Shomolu local Government in Lagos, Nigeria, and they were taught proper hygiene for themselves, their babies and the whole family. They were also each given Dettol antiseptic liquid, and a book on hygiene to help practice this.

According to the Marketing Director, RB, West Africa, Aliza Leferink, “at RB, we reach an average of 700 thousand mothers yearly through our New Mum’s Programme where we educate about proper hygiene for mothers and their babies”. “Breast Feeding is all about giving babies a healthy life, and at RB, we are committed to providing products such as Dettol Antiseptic Liquid and Dettol Soap that can help mothers have healthier lives and happy homes”. She went on to add, “Hygiene is very important when it comes to eliminating illnesses, and nursing mothers should always wash their hands and clean themselves up before breast feeding their kids. Reckitt Benckiser is proud to partner with the Save The Children in “The Stop Diarrhea Initiative” (SDI), and educating nursing mothers on proper breastfeeding habits is a part of that”.

Also, speaking at the event, the Chief of Party, Stop Diarrhea Initiative, Save the Children International, Nigeria Chapter, Mr. David Atamewalen stated that “It is good to breast feed babies in the first 6 months after delivery. I appeal to all men to encourage and support their wives to breast feed their babies exclusively for the first 6 months of life. When they do this, their babies will not come down with diarrhea, cholera, and other illnesses”.

On the other hand, the Advocacy Advisor, Save The Children International Nigeria chapter, Mrs. Folake Kuti, elucidated more on the breast-feeding campaign. “Breast Feeding should be encouraged in organizations. Men are implored to give their support to the success of breast feeding in their various capacities. We are celebrating this year’s Breast Feeding Week to remind us that we still have a long way to go in terms of babies dying of diarrhea and cholera”.

At the event, participants were also taught proper hand washing steps to ensure they stay germ free, and how to clean their environments with Dettol Antiseptic Liquid.

RB’s vision is a world where people are healthier and live better. The company purpose is to make a difference by giving people innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes. Over the years, RB Nigeria, has been in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health, Nigerian Medical Association and Save the Children International to actively and consistently promote the message of good health and hygiene in Nigeria.