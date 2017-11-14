BREAKING: Delta Wins 2017 NNPC National Quiz Competition

ABUJA – Isioma Nelson Ifeanyichukwu of Federal Government College, Warri, Delta state has emerged the winner of the 2017 NNPC Annual National Quiz Competition.

Isioma recorded 75 points to beat 16 other contestants to the top position in the Quiz covering the subjects – English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and NNPC General Knowledge. The second position goes to Benjamin Chisom Chinueze of Dority International Secondary School, Abia state, who scored 70 points while the third position goes to Akingbulugbe Oluwatobilola of Hallmark Secondary School, Ondo state, who scored 65 points.

The grand finale of the 2017 edition was held at the Amphi Theatre of the NNPC Towers, Abuja.

The GMD NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, announced a scholarship of N300,000 per session for the overall winner. Also, N250,000 and N200,000 for second and third positions respectively as they proceed to tertiary institutions. In addition, Baru gave the 18 finalists from Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, Jigawa, Kaduna, Sokoto, Benue, Kwara and Niger states, Education grants of N100,000 each for emerging as the zonal champions.

Earlier in his welcome address, the GMD commended the contestants for emerging victorious from their respective States and zones, saying “you are all winners”

According to him, “The NNPC prizes education dearly. In this respect, our arc tilts towards Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM subjects) branches of knowledge, given the great roles they play in nation building.

” For a reason, STEM education creates critical thinkers, increases science literacy and enables the next generation of injovatord. “

To ensure that the best standards are maintained, the GMD said NNPC is partnering with WAEC, JETS and STAN, adding “The students represent the best of the best that Nigerian secondary school has got to offer.”

Baru also expressed delight that three female students are part of the finalists this year, saying girl child should be encouraged in science subjects.

The Quiz competition is a major component of NNPC’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, in the education sector.

Special guest of honour at the grand finale was the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, represented by Hon Joseph Akinlaja, House Chairman of Petroleum Resources (Downstream).

Other top dignitaries present were Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu and other top executives at the NNPC.