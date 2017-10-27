Delta Principals Cup kicks off Nov. 1

By Okiemute Okpomor

ASABA – Zenith bank sponsored Delta State Principals Cup kicks- off Wednesday, November 1, 2017 in Asaba just as there is need for continuous synergy between the Ministry of Basic Education, corporate organisations and individuals to develop and grow sports in the state.

This was disclosed by Mr. Chiedu Ebie, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education while addressing journalists in Asaba, ahead of the 2017/2018 Zenith Bank Principals Cup.

He said that the Ministry would continue to encourage public and private partnership in developing school sports as government could not do it alone saying that it was this partnership that brought about the success of the maiden edition of the Zenith Bank Delta Principals Cup which was sponsored by Zenith Bank.

Mr Ebie said that such partnership would sustain the competition as it has been entrenched in the school academic calender.

The commissioner commended Zenith Bank for their commitment in sponsoring the event just as he promised that this second edition of the tournament would be better packaged than the maiden edition.

In his comments, Mr. Lucky Ighade, Deputy General Manager, Zenith Bank Plc said that the tournament was part of the bank’s way of developing grassroot sports in the country with the hope that future stars would emerge to represent the country in international football competitions.

Mr. Ighade promised that the bank would continue to sponsor the event as part of its Coporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Also speaking, Mr. Tony Pemu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO ), Hideaplux Limited, organisers of the event lauded Zenith Bank for its decision to contribute to the development of football in the state, he promised that the second edition of the tournament would be explosive as lot lapses noticed in the maiden edition would be corrected in this second edition.

The kick-off for the 2017/2018 Zenith Bank Delta Principals Cup is Wednesday, November1, 2017 at St Patricks College Asaba.