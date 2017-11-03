Dasuki to Court: I Was Answerable to President Jonathan

The Immediate past National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki retired has said that in all his dealing in the office he was only answerable to the President of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria, President Goodluck Jonathan.

Dasuki who insisted at the Federal High Court in Abuja on the need for him to consult records to give meaningful and cogent evidence in trial of former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Olisah Metuh on alleged N400m corruption charges brought against by government, said that all transaction in his office followed due process.

He told the court that he did not commit any unlawful transaction with Metuh, as NSA to former President Goodluck Jonathan between June 2012 and July 2015.

The former NSA who entered as a witness for the second time at the instance of Metuh told Justice Okoh Abang that he would not be able to give evidence on documents that were not authenticated by his records.

Led in evidence by Metuh’s lawyer, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, Dasuki told the court that he had never entered into any unlawful transaction with Ex-PDP spokesperson while he was in the office.

He further said that as the NSA, he was in charge collating security issues and reporting to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as demanded by the law that established the Office of the NSA.

Answering a question, Dasuki said he had never being convicted by any court of law for whatever offence in his life.

He however regretted that the Federal Government by its actions against his person had convicted him in the court of public opinion even when his own side of the story had not been heard as demanded by the Constitution of the Federal Republic Nigeria.

He said: “I have being maligned and convicted in the court of public opinion by my traducers against the usual judicial process through court trials.”

Under cross examination by counsel to the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Sylvanus Tahir, Dasuki maintained that he carried out the functions of the NSA diligently to the satisfaction of the nation and the former President Goodluck Jonathan who appointed him to the office.

He told the court that as the man in charge of national security, he was only answerable to the President of the Federal Republic Nigeria on matters bothering on security issues generally.

However, attempt to be cross-examined on some documents was resisted and turned by Dasuki on the ground that he could not certify on documents he did author or authenticate by his office.

Dasuki told the court on the need for him to be allowed to access his records and make necessary clarifications and consultations in order to be in good position to give cogent and verifiable evidence in the transaction that led to the filing of criminal charges against Metuh.

Earlier Justice Abang had ruled that Dasuki is a willing and responsible witness who is ready to give evidence in the trial of Metuh and his Company.

Justice Abang said: “Colonel Dasuki retired is composed and alert. He is not a difficult person but is willing to answer questions.”

Following an end of Dasuki’s evidences, Justice Abang then discharged the witness and adjourned trial till December 2017.