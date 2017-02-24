Customs Targets N1.1tr Revenue in 2017

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has charged all Customs Area Controllers (CAC) to ensure strict compliance with extant laws to enable the Service achieve its 2017 revenue target of N1,100, 000,000,000.00 (One Trillion, One Hundred Billion Naira).

The CGC gave this directive during a strategy meeting with the CACs where he said Area Controllers must either “shape in or ship out” as there is no place for complacency in a Service that plays the crucial roles of revenue collection and border security.

Harping on knowledge based service delivery, the CGC declared 2017 as a year of training and re-training,stressing that “ignorance will not be excuse for any officer as there will be refresher courses for officers in batches this year.”

The strategy meeting which provided another opportunity for management members and the CACs to share experiences and map out strategies for optimum performances resolved as follows:

• Customs Area Controllers to step up supervisory role on their subordinates.

• Ensure tighter border security.

• Block revenue leakages.

• Punish erring officers and promptly reward hardwork.

• Robust stakeholder engagement for mutual understanding.

The meeting coming on the heels of recent seizures of 661 pump action rifles, underscored the need for the Service to resharpen operational strategies for higher productivity.