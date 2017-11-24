Court saves 26-year-old marriage from collapse

LAGOS – An Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos, on Thursday, settled a dispute in a 26-year-old marriage between Mr Wasiu and Mrs Shinaayo Sanusi.

The petitioner, a 46-year-old automobile mechanic, had on April 24, urged the court to dissolve his marriage for his wife’s alleged habitual destruction of household property during misunderstandings.

The court president, Mrs Funmi Adeola, however, reconciled the couple after a series of chamber discussion and family intervention.

She ordered the woman to sign a letter of undertaking and warned her to desist from any further misconduct in her matrimonial home.

The husband had earlier told the court that he was seeking a divorce because the wife broke his television set during a quarrel.

“I don’t want to marry my wife again; I don’t love her anymore. If she continues to stay with me, she will destroy all the household property I have.

“The last time we fought, after destroying my property, she attempted to stab me with a knife, but I quickly escaped.

“That has become her habit; although, she has begged me and promised not to repeat such act, but I still don’t believe her.

According to him, he wants to divorce her, but if she can sign an undertaking for me in this court, I can still forgive her.

Responding, his wife, Shinaayo, a 44-year-old trader and mother of four, confirmed that she usually destroyed household items during fights, though, with reasons.

“It was not intentional to destroy our household items; my husband does not want to educate our children, but prefers to help his siblings pay their children’s school fees.

“Now, I want this court to appeal to my husband on my behalf and I will also sign an undertaking to this effect.

“I also want this court to prevail on my husband to finance our children’s education, as both of us were not educated and I want my children to be educated,’’ she said. (NAN)