Court Sacks PDP Senator, Orders Refund Of Salaries

UYO- The Federal High Court sitting in Uyo has nullified the election of Senator Bassey Albert Akpan who represents Akwa Ibom North East in the National Assembly.

The court faulted the primary that produced Albert as flag bearer of the PDP and subsequent election that made him senator.

Sen. Akpan, who purportedly won election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP was asked by the court to refund all salaries and entitlements he has so far collected as Senator from the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the trial judge, Justice Fatun Riman of the Federal High Court II, Uyo has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to immediately issue certificate of return to his challenger, Mr Bassey Etim as well as ordered the National Assembly to swear in Mr Bassey Etim from Uruan Local Government as the Senator for Uyo Senatorial District.

Vanguard also gathered that, Mr. Albert who allegedly indicated his intension to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC may suffer set back because of today’s court ruling.

