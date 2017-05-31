COAS Receives Reports On Alleged Human Rights Abuse, Army University



The Nigerian Army Special Board of Enquiry on allegations of Human Rights abuse against some personnel of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday, submitted its report to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai.

It will be recalled that the Special Board of Inquiry which was headed by a former Director of Military Intelligence, Major General AT Jibrin (rtd), was inaugurated on Wednesday, 8th March 2017.

In another development, the committee for the establishment of the Nigerian Army University Biu today, Wednesday 31st May 2017, submitted its report to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

It will be recalled that the committee to ensure the smooth upgrading of the Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies (NAITES) to a full pledged university was inaugurated recently which was headed by Major General MA Efevbokhan (rtd).

Other members include the Commandant of NAITES, Major General CO Ojo, the Director General, Nigerian Army Education Corps, Brigadier General LF Abdullahi, a senior lecturer at the National Defence College, Brigadier General A Dadan-Garba (rtd), Professor UA Mohammed, Alhaji Kalli Kori and Colonel AO Agwu, the Secretary of the Committee.