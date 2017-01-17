Clubs gear up for NNL stadia inspection

The 32 clubs in the Nigeria National League are presently making efforts to tidy up their match venues as the board of the NNL is putting together inspection teams ahead of the new season.

Executive Secretary of the NNL, Mr. Lawrence Katken, said on Tuesday that the online collection of registration materials that began on Monday would end on Thursday this week, while the first four days of the month of February will be devoted to stadia inspection.

The Congress of the 32 clubs will hold in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja February 9-10, and return of forms by the clubs and collection of players’ licenses have been set for February 13-17.

Kick –off of the new season has been set for February 24 across the various centres, while mid-season/mid-season registration will be observed July 3-13.

The new board of the NNL, headed by Mr. Chidi Ofo Okenwa (Independent Chairman) has also set the season to end on October 15, with Super 4 competition scheduled to take place November 2-5 at a venue to be determined.