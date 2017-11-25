Church pivotal to unity of Nigeria – Okowa

By Okiemute Okpomor

ASABA – The church plays pivotal roles in strengthening the bond of unity that engenders overall growth of the society we live in.

This was disclosed by Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State when he played host to His Eminence, Elder Dr. David Bob-Manuel, Prelate, Eyernal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church Worldwide in Asaba, he said that unity and peace brings about speedy development of the country.

Senator Okowa said that the church should continue to play such roles through prayers and engaging in positive actions, adding that development cannot take place without peace saying that the church has pivotal roles in ensuring peace and development.

According to Senator Okowa, “the church plays a prominent role in the peace and unity of our country and state, there is no where development can take place without peace, the church should continue to play its role and be a voice of unity without shying away from speaking the truth to power.”

The Governor added, “I want to urge you along with other church leaders to continue to intercede for the nation in this challenging times, the solution to our challenges lie more with the church as it calls on the Lord to intervene.”

Senator Okowa decried the latest bombing in a mosque and urged religious leaders to continue to pray and preach peace and unity to its adherents for development to thrive.

He commended the Prelate, Elder Bob-Manuel on his appointment and the church on its proposal to build a hospital in Asaba stressing that “a healthy nation is key to the development of our people”.

Earlier, Elder Bob-Manuel informed Governor Okowa that he was on a pastoral visit to the state, he commended the governor for his developmental strides which have improved the lives of the people.