Christmas: Gridlock In Banks As Nasarawa Pays December Salary

LAFIA – By Alhaji Mohammed,Lafia Forty-eight hours to Christmas Celebration, Nasarawa state government has paid 100 percent December salaries to civil servants in the state.

Our correspondent who moved round the capital, Lafia on Friday, noticed unusual queues at most banking halls and ATM machines as workers were busy making withdrawals for Christmas shopping.

Most banks along Jos road Lafia witnessed heavy traffic as most civil servants make efforts to beat time because of the long break declared by the federal government.

The payment of salaries also came 48 hours after the state governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura declared that the state received N8.4 billion from the federal government as part of the Paris club returns.

A civil servant in the ministry of agriculture and natural resources, Victor John, expressed happiness with the gesture by the state to pay salaries before the end of the month for citizens to enjoy the festivity.

John said that the payment of the salary will go a long way in assisting the workers meet up of some of their domestic needs during the period

However, Ibrahim Mohammed of the ministry of health cautioned civil servants not to spend all their earnings because of Children school fees waiting to be paid after the New Year break.

When contacted the Special Assistant to governor Umaru Al-makura on media and publicity Ahmed Tukur confirmed the payment of salaries saying that the payment was done in good faith and to assist civil servant to celebrate the festivity with fun fair and joy.

He reinstated the commitment of the state government to continue to give topmost priority to welfare of civil servants and other citizens of the state.