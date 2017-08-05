CBN Spokesperson’s Mum, Ezinne Okorafor For Burial August 11

The family of Justin Okorafor Agwu of Umuchiakuma, Ihechiowa, in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, has formally announced the transition to glory of its Matriarch, Ezinne Cecelia Orieji Okorafor.

A statement issued by the family disclosed that Ezinne Okorafor passed on recently. She was aged 85.

The late Ezinne Cecelia Okorafor was renowned for her philanthropy. As a community leader, she contributed immensely to the development and growth of her community and its people, particularly after the Nigerian Civil war.

She was also a successful trader whose vocation took her across several borders beyond the shores of the Eastern Nigeria. Ezinne Okorafor was more reputed for her strong belief in God, living the life of a devout Catholic, who participated actively in the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO), Umuahia Diocese, and inspired thousands of women to serve God and honour their husbands.

In her life time, Ezinne Okorafor was a peacemaker and an embodiment of tolerance, devotion, discipline and hard work – traits she passed on to her offspring. Fondly described as “Peace Builder, Ochiri Ozua, Ozuu Afia, Ezinne Gburugburu, Nne Oma Deanary, Okpe Udo” Ezinne Cecelia Orieji Okorafor was highly respected by her contemporaries and admired by other younger age grades in the community.

She is survived by many children, grand-children and great-grand-children, among whom is Mr. Isaac Okorafor, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The burial programme released by the Okorafor family indicates that Ezinne Okorafor’s body will be interred at the Okorafor family compound in Umuchiakuma, Ihechiowa, in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State on Friday, August 11, 2017, after a Funeral Mass at St. Mulumba’s Catholic Church, Umuchiakuma, Ihechiowa.