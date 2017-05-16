CAF-C License Coaching Course opens in Abuja

A two –week CAF C-License Coaching Course organized by the Nigeria Football Federation kicked off in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday.

About 80 participants are taking part in the programme, which is the second CAF –endorsed coaching license course the NFF is organizing in under two months. In March, a CAF B-License Coaching Course that involved about 80 coaches took place also in Abuja.

NFF Technical Director Mr. Bitrus Bewarang, who has expressed concern over the fact that hundreds of Nigerian football coaches are unlicensed, is coordinating the programme at the NFF/FIFA Technical Centre, National Stadium Complex, alongside his assistant directors, Coach Abdulrafiu Yusuf, Coach Siji Lagunju and Dr. Robinson Okosun.

Nigeria’s 2002 FIFA World Cup Head Coach, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, former NFF Technical Director Dr. Kashimawo Laloko and former Super Eagles’ coach James Peters are the course instructors.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi will take the coaches on administration, with Dr. Okosun to talk about psychology and respected instructor Mohammed Ameenu to give a lecture on refereeing.

Former Super Eagles’ physiotherapist Ekundayo Ogunkunle will address the participants on physiotherapy while NFF’s Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire will speak on the relationship between the coach and the media.