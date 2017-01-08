Why we’re building more schools in 2017 – Tambuwal

Sokoto government said it is building new schools this year in order to provide enough opportunities for the expected 1.2 million new students to be admitted through the school enrollment drive, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said.

Speaking when he inspected progress of work at the site of the new Government Secondary School under construction in Balle, Gudu LGA, Tambuwal said government will cater for its citizens already in schools and ensure that those out of school are admitted and given quality education.

He said government’s commitment to education will not waver, and appealed to the people to support the government to enable it achieve its objectives.

Sokoto state government had recently announced plans to build 160 new primary and secondary schools across the state.

Of the number announced, 100 new primary schools will come on stream in 2017, while 45 new senior and 15 new junior secondary schools would be built for cater for the expected increase in the number of students to be admitted into schools for the first time in the state.

Giving his view on the quality of work at the site he inspected, Tambuwal commended the contractor for sticking to specifications, and hailed supervisors from the state ministries of work and education for ensuring adherence to quality.

The governor said with what he has seen on ground, he is confident that academic activities would begin in the structures in the coming months.