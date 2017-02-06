Why Buhari’s Sick Leave Is Indefinite – Presidency

By Paul Efiong The Presidency on Sunday said President Muhammadu Buhari should not be put under pressure to announce when he would return to the country having written to the National Assembly, informing of his desire to extend his sick leave.

Prompt News recalls that the President left the country on Thursday, January 19 even though the letter he sent to the National Assembly stated that he would proceed on leave from January 23 to February 6, 2017.

But, the latest letter he transmitted to the National Assembly did not state when he would return to the country from the United Kingdom where he is attending to his health.

“The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives,” a statement issued by the Presidency on Sunday stated.

Defending the decision to leave Mr. Buhari’s return date open, Presidential Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, in an interview on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Sunday night said it was because “there is no vacuum in government.”

According to him, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has been acting and discharging presidential duties while the President is away.

Adesina said, “When he was leaving on January 19, we announced that it was a vacation during which he would also do routine medical check-ups.

“Now, those check-ups have thrown up things that need to be further looked at and that is why he is asking for this extension of the vacation.

“The time is not stated and that reason is not far to seek because Mr President transmitted power to his deputy, who is now the acting President.

“So, he does not need to be under that pressure of time again because there is no vacuum in government, there is an Acting President.

“Therefore, the doctors can now exhaustively look at him and give him a clean bill of health before he returns home.”

The Media Aide advised Nigerians to continue to pray for the President, saying “My message will be what I also said before, goodwill, let us have goodwill towards our president.

“We, as human beings, must have goodwill towards one another. Any man can be sick; any man can get well; any man can even die, we are mortals. Anybody can die; anybody falls sick can also get well.

“Therefore, all those who peddle those evil, mischievous, malicious and malevolent rumours on social media need to have a rethink. Instead of all those evil wishes they should have goodwill towards the President.”