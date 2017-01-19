Buhari will attend to his health in UK – Presidency

The Presidency has issued an official statement announcing that President Muhammadu Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a short vacation to attend to his health.

But, while the letter read earlier by Senate President Bukola Saraki, at Thursday’s plenary reads that the vacation runs from January 23 to February 6, the statement from the Presidency says Mr Buhari “leaves today”, Thursday, January 19.

The statement by Presidential Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, reads:

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves for the United Kingdom today (Thursday) on a short leave, which is part of his annual vacation. He is expected to resume work on February 6, 2017.

During the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, have been duly communicated.

While away, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President.”