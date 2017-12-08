Buhari thanks Kano citizens for warm reception

KANO – President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed appreciation to the government and people of Kano state for the warm, rousing welcome accorded him during his two day official visit to the state.

The President, who extended the appreciation in a telephone call to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, said he was highly overwhelmed by the tumultuous crowd who filled the streets of Kano city to welcome him on his maiden official visit to the state.

In the telephone call that lasted about four minutes, President Buhari reiterated that the developmental strides of the state government in making the dreams of the citizens come true was commendable.

It could be recalled that during the visit, the President Buhari was scheduled to inaugurate 14 projects which were scaled down to four due to unprecedented crowd along streets of Kano metropolis.

He, therefore, only commissioned the multi billion Naira Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu, the Pediatric Hospital, Zoo Road, the Panshekara/ Madobi road under pass and the CBN Quarters road.

The first two projects were inherited from past administrations and completed/fully equipped by the Ganduje administration while the two last ones were initiated and completed by the present administration. Mr. President took time off to commission two other private sector initiated projects, capable of generating massive employment and adding value to the economy.

Also during the visit, the President held a town hall meeting, at the Coronation Hall, Government House Kano, with different strata of the society including traditional authorities, Ulama, members of the academic community, Business leaders, politicians, women, youth and the Civil Society, where issues of state and national interests were discussed.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has on behalf of the government and people of Kano state, expressed profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, for honoring the state with his esteemed presence.

Governor Ganduje observed that but for the Commander-in-Chief’s tight schedule, the people of Kano would have appreciated his presence for more days to commission or inspect several life-changing projects, covering diverse sectors, executed by the Ganduje administration.

“The tumultuous crowd that joyfully received President Buhari and the thunderous ovation that greeted his arrival at the different projects sites unequivocally attest to the fact that Kano is, and will remain the President’s political stronghold”, he asserted adding that the people of Kano would remain eternally grateful for his visit.

According to the governor, Mr. President’s visit left no one in doubt that he is indeed a charismatic leader, whose first thought is always the plight of the ordinary Nigerian”.

Governor Ganduje reaffirmed that continued support of the government and people of the state towards the success of the APC Administration, led by President Buhari, stressing that on its part, the state government would continue to emulate the Federal government in terms of addressing the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.

“We are overwhelmed by the President’s epoch-making visit to Kano. We lack adequate vocabulary to express our joy. We can only pay Allah to grant him sound health, wisdom and long life to enable him successfully attain his mission and vision”, he maintained.