Buhari Speaks With Troops In Sambisa, Liberia, Yola Via Video-Conferencing

President Muhammadu Buhari accompanied by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police performed the Wreath Laying Ceremony for the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the National Arcade, Abuja.

In the course of the solemn event, President Buhari spoke via video-conferencing to Nigeria troops in SAMBISA FOREST, UNITED NATIONS MISSION IN LIBERIA (UNMIL) AND THE AIR FORCE BASE IN YOLA.

The President spoke to the Commanders in the three locations namely: Major General Victor Ezugwu, Acting GOC, 7 Division, Nigerian Army ( Sambisa Forest); Major General Salihu Uba, Force Commander for the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) and Air Commodore Charles Owoh, Air Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Air Force Base Yola.

Below is the transcript of the President’s conversation with the troops:

SAMBISA FOREST

Goodmorning officers and men of the 7th Division of the Nigerian Army. You have done Nigeria a great pride. Your success was received spontaneously by all Nigerians. I congratulate you and thank you very much for the honour done to the country and to us. Well done! I wish you and your families well and I hope that you are in touch with your families. I wish you more success and please maintain the standard of discipline and efficiency. Thank you very much indeed.

UNMIL

Good morning General [Salihu Uba, Force Commander for the United Nations Mission in Liberia]. We thank God and we thank technology. I can see you and I can hear you. I am impressed with the turnout of your men and I thank you for keeping the flag flying on the performance of Nigerian military in the United Nations peacekeeping operations. God willing as you briefed us, in 2018, the last contingent of Nigeria troops in Liberia will come back. I sincerely wish them a successful operation and I wish the General the best of luck.

AIR FORCE BASE YOLA

That was a good presentation. I get regular briefing from your Chief of Air Staff. Your performance speaks for itself and you have raised the morale of your colleagues in the military especially the army. With your hi-tech performance and platforms, we have been able to restore the sanity and the territorial integrity of Nigeria; I congratulate you. For the officers and men, you know you cannot be over-trained. With your hi-tech outfit, training has to be continuous and I am very pleased with the initiative that you have taken in maintenance of equipment. It is very encouraging and a boost to our morale here. I congratulate you and please pass my message to your families that we are very mindful of their patience and anxiety whenever you are in the field. Thank you very much indeed.