Buhari says won’t return soon but no cause for worry

ABUJA – President Muhammadu Buhari has again, said he would need longer period to rest before returning to the country.

Presidential Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, in a terse statement on Tuesday, said “President Muhammadu Buhari thanks millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country.

“The President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern.

“President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

“During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned.”

PROMPT NEWS recalls that President Buhari left Nigeria for the United Kingdom on January 19 on a 10-day vacation and was billed to resume work on Monday, February 6.

He however transferred presidential powers to his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, via a letter to the National Assembly in line with the provision of the constitution. Mr. Osinbajo has since been designated an Acting President.

But on February 5, Buhari again, wrote to the Senate informing of his decision to extend his vacation to receive the results of his medical tests.

He also stated in the letter that he would not return to the country unless certify fit by his doctors.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Bisi Akande and Governor Ibikunle Amosun have visited the President at Abuja House, London, where he is spending his vacation.

Also, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara have visited Mr. Buhari, assuring Nigerians no cause for alarm.