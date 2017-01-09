Buhari, Saraki, Atiku, Gov Bello mourn ex-Gov Kure

President Muhammadu Buhari has extend ed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger State on the passing of former governor, Engr. Abdulkadir Kure.

President Buhari also commiserates with wife of the deceased, Senator Zaynab Kure and her children, all the Kure family and the Nupe people, on the unfortunate demise of their illustrious son.

The President joins them in mourning the two-term governor and vibrant political leader who was a great promoter of peaceful co-existence, development and the unity of the Nigerian state throughout his life.

President Buhari pays tribute to Engr. Kure’s unselfish dedication to the progress of his state, symbolised by his selfless services to his community even after leaving office.

The President in a statement by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, prays that the Almighty Allah will receive Governor Kure’s soul and comfort all who mourn him.

Also, Senate President Bukola Saraki, on Monday expressed shock over the death of the former Governor just as he described late Kure as a man who made tremendous sacrifice for nation building.

Saraki, in a condolence message issued by his Special Assistant on New Media, Bamikole Omishore stated that Kure’s death has left a void that cannot be easily filled.

“I received the shocking news of the demise of a political icon, Engineer Abdulkadir Kure, his demise no doubt leaves a void that cannot be easily filled,” Saraki said.

He condoled with the people and Government of Niger State over the sad incident and said that his developmental strides in the state and humble lifestyle will keep his memory alive.

The Senate President also commiserated with the family of the late Kure, most especially his wife, Hajia Zainab Kure, who had also served the country as a Senator.

Saraki urged Hajia Zainab to take heart and accept the will of God over the shocking death of her husband just as he prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant the departed soul Al-Jannah Firdaus (the best abode in Paradise).

In the same vein, former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar says the death of the former Governor of Niger State, Abdulkadir Kure, has robbed Nigerian democracy of one of its finest, decent and peace loving politicians of our time.

In a condolence statement issued in Abuja by his media office on Monday, the former Vice President explained that “it was impossible to encounter the late Kure without respecting and admiring him ever more for his humility, gentleness, patience and peace loving nature.”

According to Atiku, “Kure looked at power as an opportunity to serve his people without keeping a ledger of ill will towards anybody, whether you supported him or not.”

He said the exemplary life of Kure was good evidence that there are gentlemen in politics, despite the widespread negative perceptions of politicians in the country.

The Turakin Adamawa also stated that he valued every moment he shared with the late Kure because “you couldn’t help admiring his wisdom, experience, patience and knowledge.”

Atiku Abubakar prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest in peace and abundant blessings in paradise. He also expressed his condolences to the government, family and the entire people of Niger State over the demise of the late Governor Kure.

Furthermore, Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has described former Governor Abdulkadir Kure as a leader who plays politics without bitterness.

Governor Sani Bello said Late Kure was a peace maker and bridge builder who was concerned about progress and development of the state adding that he instituted good governance and started various developmental projects that were focused on the people.

The Governor stated this during a condolence visit to the deceased residence in Minna on Monday.

The Governor said he had good understanding and cordial relationship with him noting that Late Governor Abulkadir Kure was an example of God –fearing gentleman who understood that there was time for politics and time for governance.

“Governor Abdulkadir Kure is a leader who has always given me wise counsel about how to provide purposeful leadership for the state.

The news of his demise came with a shock because I spoke with him four days ago and he was doing reasonably OK. In fact I was hoping to go and see him soon but it appears that after my phone conversation with him, the situation went out of hand”.

“We will surely miss him. Personally I will miss his counselling despite the differences in party. As a former Governor and leader I enjoyed a lot of counseling from him in matters that affect the state. ”

He never relate with me as someone from a different political platform.”

He said despite party differences late Abdulkadir Kure has been a leader and statesman by offering him useful advise that would move the state forward.

“Late Governor Kure had on several occasion send or personally visited me to advice me on important issues concerning the state. Of recent he intervened on the labour-government crisis” the governor stated.

Governor Sani Bello who said, late Kure has executed developmental projects across and promised to complete some of the laudable projects started by his administration. He disclosed that government under his watch has completed the water project in Gawu started by Kure’s administration adding that work would soon commence in Katcha and Agaie water projects initiated by Kure but abandoned by last administration

The Governor prayed Allah to grant late former governor aljana fidausi and the family and entire people of the state the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“The passing away of Alhaji Abdullahi Kure, is a tragedy to the State and the Nation at large, his demise at this critical and crucial moment of our country has created a big vacuum. We have lost a rare gem and repository of wisdom.”

Late Abdulkadir Kure was the 12th Governor of the state and 3rd Civilian Governor and first in the current political dispensation. He was governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from 1999-2007.

He died at a Germany Hospital after a brief illness at age of 61. He is survived by his wife, Senator Zainab Kure and six children.