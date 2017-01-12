Buhari resubmits non-career Ambassadorial list, drops Mamora

By Olusegun Lawrence. President Muhammadu Buhari has represented the list of non-career Ambassadors to the Senate for confirmation.

In the revised list, a former Minister, Mrs Pauline Tallen and Dr Usman Bugaje, who had earlier rejected the Ambassadorial offer were excluded.

Surprisingly, the name of Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora (Lagos) is conspicuously missing.

Senator Mamora was on the initial list submitted to the Senate and it is not on record that he rejected the offer.

On the revised list are:

Uzoma Emenike (Abia), Aminu Lawal (Adamawa), Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom), Christopher Okeke (Anambra), Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi), Baba Maigudu (Bauchi), Stanley Douye (Bayelsa) Stephen Uba (Benue) Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno) Utobong Asuquo (Cross River), Frank Ofegina (Delta) Joda Udoh (Ebonyi), Yagwe Ede (Edo), Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti), Chris Eze (Enugu), Sulieman Hassan (Gombe), Sylvanus Usofo (Imo), Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa) and Ahmed Bamilli (Kaduna).

Others are Deborah Yahaya (Kaduna), D. Abdulkadir (Kano), Haruna Arungungu (Kano), Musa Udo (Katsina), Mohammed Rimi (Katsina), Tijani Bande (Kebbi), Y. Aliu (Kogi) Nurudeen Mohammed (Kwara), Mohammed Isa (Kwara), Adesola Omotade (Lagos), Modupe Remi (Lagos), Musa Mohammed (Nasarawa), Ahmed Ibeto (Niger), Susan Aderonke Folarin (Ogun), Jacob Daudu (Ondo), Afolayon Adeyemi (Osun), A. Olaniyi (Oyo), James Dmika (Plateau), Haruna Abdullahi (Plateau), Orji Ngofa (Rivers), Sahibi Isa Dada (Sokoto), Kabir Umar (Sokoto) Jika Ado (Taraba), Goni Zana (Yobe), Garba T. (Zamfara) Bala Mohammad (Zamfara) and Ibrahim Dada (FCT).‎